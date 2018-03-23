Missing 14-year-old boy found

Update: Missing Juvenile Brandon Sullo has been located and reunited with his family

The Milford Police Department Special Investigation Unit is looking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Brandon Sullo, 5’3, 110 lbs, black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, sneakers and a black backpack around 7 p.m. on March 21.

Brandon sent a text message to his mother indicating he would be home Saturday.

Once Brandon stopped returning text messages/phone calls he was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant DelMonte at 203-783-4766 or Detective Haas at 203-783-4771 of the Milford Police Special Investigations Unit.