James Mattioli 5K is Saturday

The 5th Annual James Mattioli 5K, sponsored by the Milford Professional Firefighters Local 944 and the Mattioli Race Committee, will be held on Saturday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at Fowler Field in Milford.

James was a baseball loving, active 6-year-old boy who lost his life in the tragic Newtown School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

James was born in Milford and later relocated with his family to Newtown. With a many lasting happy memories from Milford, the Mattioli family created a scholarship fund for a Joseph A. Foran or Jonathan Law High School student planning to attend college. This year the program has expanded to also benefit the Milford Public Library, Boys & Girls Club and Milford recreation activity scholarships.

The 5K course will start at Fowler Field, pass the James Mattioli Playground, then run along Gulf Beach back to Fowler Field.

For more information about the race go to

https://raceroster.com/events/2017/10607/4th-annual-james-mattioli-5k.