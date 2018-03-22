Arts In CT will present Annie Jr. The Musical March 23 and 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Ann’s Parish Hall, lower level, 64 Ridge St.
Tickets for adults are $15 and children/seniors are $10.
For information call 203-936-8567.
