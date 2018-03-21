Trout Derby will celebrate 50th anniversary this year

This year’s annual Children’s Trout Derby, scheduled for May 5, will mark the 50th year of the popular event.

Fifty years ago, Bob Mahoney started the derby with local businessman Pete Hebert.

Mahoney grew up in Milford, and one day he was driving by the pond and thought it was a shame that no one was fishing there. So he went to Pete Hebert at Hebert Jewelers and they each agreed to put up $50 to stock the pond and organize the fishing day for children.

With 120 fish released into the Milford waters, the two men expected a couple of dozen kids that first year. The Milford Citizen had run a small announcement about it — nothing huge.

Still, 300 children showed up, and that was the start of it all.

The derby is run each year by the Milford Striped Bass Club, and co-chaired by Shawn and Jennifer Lalond.

The Milford Mirror would love to hear about your favorite memories of the derby for possible inclusion in a feature article about the 50th anniversary. Anyone who would like to share may email their memories to [email protected]