Milford declares snow emergency

By Milford Mirror on March 20, 2018 in News ·

 In anticipation of the pending snow storm, the City of Milford has declared a snow emergency.

 Alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 21.

Vehicles parked on City roads should be parked on the Odd Number Side of the street tomorrow morning, March 21st.  On Thursday, March 22nd, vehicles should be moved to the Even Number Side of the street.  This alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at noon March 22nd

 This ban will allow plows to keep roads passable and accessible to emergency vehicles.  Off street parking should be used where possible

Also, residents are reminded that they are responsible for shoveling snow and ice from their sidewalks and property.

