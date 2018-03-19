Commission votes NO on demolition of historic Baldwin house

The Milford Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously Monday night to deny a developer’s plan to demolish a historic home on Prospect Street to build 44 one-bedroom units and 1,269-square-feet of office space at the site.

After several hours that included a presentation of the plan by the developer’s attorney, Dominick Thomas, and pleas from a roomful of residents to deny the plan and protect Milford history, the commission voted against a certificate of appropriateness that would have allowed the house to be razed.

The house in question is located at 67 Prospect Street, and was built by David L. Baldwin in 1835. Baldwin, who was born in Milford in 1785, was town clerk of Milford for 27 years, and clerk of probate for 12 years.

The property on which the house sits was once part of the home lot of the Rev. Peter Prudden (1601-1656), leader of the Hertfordshire Group that founded Milford in 1639, and first pastor of the First United Church of Christ.

The city’s first burying ground was in Prudden’s backyard, meaning that a number of Milford’s founders are buried on the property, according to city historians.

Residents who spoke against the demolition referred to the site as “sacred ground” and argued that disturbing the land would be a travesty of history.

The members of the Milford Historic Preservation Commission cited several factors in coming to their decision, including their belief that the developer had not explored reasonable alternatives to demolishing the historic house.

Attorney Thomas, who argued that the house is in such disrepair it would be infeasible to restore it, said he will appeal the commission’s decision.

Check back for the full story here and in this week’s print edition of the Milford Mirror.