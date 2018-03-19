Milford Mirror

Milford Knights capture Fairfield County championship

By Milford Mirror on March 19, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

Team members (front row) are: Brandon Macdonald, Brayden Young, Sam Rosa, Anthony Giordano and Matthew Piechotta; (second row) Trey Deitelbaum, Daniel Maxwell, Aidan King, Derek Long and Jaden Wywoda; (third row) coach Dan Maxwell and coach Jamie Anderson.

The Milford Knights eighth grade boys basketball team won the Fairfield County Basketball League Southeast championship with a 69-65 victory over Darien.

The team’s record for the past two seasons is 62-28.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Milford Knights win Fairfield County tourney title
  2. Milford 8B team takes home division basketball title
  3. Milford Knights win Holiday Basketball championship
  4. Wizards complete 55-0 run with championship

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Alderman Giannattasio plans run for State Senate Next Post Commission votes NO on demolition of historic Baldwin house
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress