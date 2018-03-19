Obituary: Patricia J. Kirkpatrick Quish, 90, of Milford

Patricia Jay Kirkpatrick Quish, 90, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Robert E. Quish, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2018 with her 3 children at her side.

Patricia was born on September 6, 1927, in Stamford, CT to the late James and Alfhild Kirkpatrick.

She leaves three children, Kathy Quish Brugger and her husband Bob of Redondo Beach, CA, and their children, Kelsey and Torrey; Jim Quish and his wife Lisa of Milford, CT, and their children, Ed and his wife Molly, Katie, and James; and Rob Quish and his wife Astrid of Chappaqua, NY, and their children, Will and Ryan.

Patricia was active in the Milford Garden Club, the Milford DAR and was a fixture for many years on the Laurel Beach seawall. She was an avid golfer at Racebrook CC and the Landings Golf courses outside of Savannah, Ga.

Patty treasured her relationship with her mother “Hinky” and her sister Liz and they could often be seen swimming together in Long Island Sound. Liz’s children Linda, Peter, and Susan were always dear to Patty’s heart. She also loved Sunday dinners at Jim and Lisa’s house with Lisa’s parents Jean and Joe Morano.

All services will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St. Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation Fund at NVRQT.org.

