Alderman Giannattasio plans run for State Senate

Republican Minority Leader of the Milford Board of Alderman, Tony Giannattasio, announced Monday his plans to run for State Senator of the 14th Senate District serving Milford, Orange, West Haven, and Woodbridge.
Republican Kathy Kennedy also announced Monday her plans to run for the seat.
Giannattasio, in a statement released to the press Monday afternoon, said, “I am committed to running for State Senate because I know our state is at a defining moment. We need to solve serious financial issues that affect city and town budgets within the 14th district. While serving on the Board of Alderman, I have seen firsthand how the lack of state funding is affecting educational costs and local government. I am ready to work to develop a responsible financial plan to move Connecticut forward.”
Giannattasio has been a member of the Milford Board of Alderman for 11 years, and currently serves on the Ordinance, Public Works and Police Building committees.
“Public service is in my blood,” he said. “I am excited to take this natural step forward in my political career and would be honored to be on the front line representing the people of 14th district.”
Giannattasio said he has already begun visiting businesses and connecting with residents.
“I am listening and I am ready to take action on the challenges we face. I have a record of helping people and solving problems. As a business owner, I cannot support poor policies that force so many businesses to leave the state. Additionally, with my environmental compliance background through my business, I am fully dedicated to preserve and protect our coastline and natural open space of the 14th district for all future generations to enjoy.”
Ray Kirmaier, Milford Republican Town Committee Chairman said, “Tony has not only served for many years on the Board of Alderman and on the Planning and Zoning Board, but also serves on the Milford Columbus Committee, and as a Milford Bank Incorporator, and Milford Hospital Incorporator. Tony’s loyalty to civic service and can-do attitude could not be more perfect for the role of a State Senator.”
Giannattasio, a business owner of 29 years, lifelong resident of Milford and community volunteer lives with his wife Andrea, daughter Francesca, and son Anthony.