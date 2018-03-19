Milford Mirror

Students fall ill at choir practice

Four taken to hospital after being overcome by heat at Foran

By Milford Mirror on March 19, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Schools ·

More than 10 students were apparently overcome by heat during rehearsals for the upcoming Music in our Schools choral concert Monday, March 19, at Foran High School. Students from both high schools and Milford’s three middle schools were in the rehearsal.

Four students fainted, according to a statement from Milford Public Schools, while at least seven more reported feeling ill.

“It is believed the students fell ill due to overheating while standing on risers under the stage lights,” according to a statement from Milford Schools.

Emergency medical personnel responded to Foran and took four students to local hospitals for further evaluation. Six of those who reported not feeling well went home with parents, while one felt well enough to return to school, according to a statement from Milford Schools.

Milford Police tweeted that it was “very hot” in the auditorium and students “were overcome by the heat.”

Rehearsals were ended and classes resumed.

School administrators said they will continue to evaluate the situation.

In light of the events, the concert originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 20, has been postponed.

School administrators and staff are working to find a future date.

