St. Mary basketball tourney champs

By Milford Mirror on March 19, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Team members (front row) are: Peter Swanson, Will Swanson, Derek Rainey, Christopher Harry, Tim Swanson, Max Lula and A.J. Tkacs; (second row) Daniel Kron, Marko Joksovic, Gauge Forget, Griffin Fisher, Chase Bryant, Matt Savo, Dylan Gregory, John Gerrity, Michael Roney and Christopher DeProfio. The team is coached by Carl Deprofio and Eric Swanson.

The St. Mary sixth grade junior varsity boys team won its division title at the 44th annual St. Mary School Milford Basketball Tournament.

The boys defeated Holy Trinity of Shelton, 52-32, in the championship game.

