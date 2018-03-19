St. Mary basketball tourney champs

The St. Mary sixth grade junior varsity boys team won its division title at the 44th annual St. Mary School Milford Basketball Tournament.
The boys defeated Holy Trinity of Shelton, 52-32, in the championship game.
The St. Mary sixth grade junior varsity boys team won its division title at the 44th annual St. Mary School Milford Basketball Tournament.
The boys defeated Holy Trinity of Shelton, 52-32, in the championship game.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484