St. Mary Junior Varsity girls win tourney title

The St. Mary sixth grade junior varsity girls team won its division title at the 44th annual St. Mary School Milford Basketball Tournament.
The locals defeated St. Thomas of Fairfield, 30-19, in the championship game.
The St. Mary sixth grade junior varsity girls team won its division title at the 44th annual St. Mary School Milford Basketball Tournament.
The locals defeated St. Thomas of Fairfield, 30-19, in the championship game.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484