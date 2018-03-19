Milford Mirror

St. Mary Junior Varsity girls win tourney title

By Milford Mirror on March 19, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Team members are coach Jay Pinto, Maya Pinto, Taylor LaFountain, scorekeeper Mary Savoie, Abby Savoie, Maggie Wetmore, Atiana Tandon, Gabriela Santiago and coach Liz Wetmore.

The St. Mary sixth grade junior varsity girls team won its division title at the 44th annual St. Mary School Milford Basketball Tournament.

The locals defeated St. Thomas of Fairfield, 30-19, in the championship game.

