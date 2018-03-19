Ukrainian delegation visits Milford

The Devon Rotary Club is hosting a delegation from the Ukraine through March 24.

The delegates speak some English, and a translator has been provided as they visit the area and meet with local officials and residents.

The group is visiting to learn from the local community about various programs and outreach and to bring back information to their country so they can develop and grow similar programs there, said Tami Jackson, representing the Devon Rotary and Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut.

The delegates from the Ukraine include a librarian, English as a second language teacher, educational rehabilitation project manager, Peace Corp member and a city council member.

“We, in the club, are very excited to welcome our new guests to Milford,” Jackson said.

Their visit here includes attending local events, and going to New York to see the Statue of Liberty and Ground Zero.

They will also visit Yale University, as well as the local library and soup kitchen.

They will meet with local officials, including City Clerk Joanne Rohrig and State Rep. Pam Staneski at the Parson’s Government Center to see how city departments interact with each other and the importance of legislative functions in creating and sustaining democracies.

Mayor Ben Blake will meet the group to discuss how local government works.

On Thursday, the group will go to Quinnipiac University to meet with officials from the Central European Institute to discuss academic and business development relationships in Hungary and Poland.