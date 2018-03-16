Milford Mirror

T-Ball, Coach Pitch registration

The Milford Junior Major League/Cal Ripken Baseball is offering its 2018 spring T-ball and Coach Pitch baseball programs for children ages 4-8.

T-Ball division is an instructional division emphasizing fun and learning and is for ages 4, 5 and 6.

Rookie division is a coach/machine pitch division for ages 7 and 8.

Players from the entire city of Milford and all school districts are eligible to participate.

The league offers uniforms for each player, participation trophies, along with a picnic and All-Star game at the end of the season.

Games will start in April and continue through June.

Registration fees are $55 for T-Ball ages 4-6 and $85 for Rookie.

Multi-player discounts are available.

All programs are affiliated with Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball.

Parent support for managers, coaches, and other assistance is also needed.

Registrations can be completed on-line at http://www.jml.org.

For additional information contact Bob Wheway 203-877-3076, Lou Mastriano 203-623-0370 or Ted Bludevich 203-260-0126.

