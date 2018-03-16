Alderwoman announces run for 119th District seat

Democrat Ellen Russell Beatty, currently a Milford alderman in her second term, plans to run for the 119th District state representative seat, currently held by Republican Pam Staneski.

In a press release, Beatty said she brings “unparalleled practical experience and a fresh perspective necessary to tackle the state’s financial deficit.”

“As the first woman to hold the position of Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), Beatty has a proven track record in fiscal management, strategic planning and consensus building,” her press release states. “These skills, honed by years of professional and financial experience, are critically needed in Hartford now.”

Beatty said she also has considerable healthcare knowledge.

She has served as interim academic vice president, Dean of Health & Human Services and Director of Faculty Development at SCSU. She was a tenured professor of nursing and is now Faculty Emerita of Public Health.

Beatty was a lecturer and adjunct clinical faculty member at the graduate nursing program at Yale University. More recently, she was the Director of Nursing Program and professor at Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry, New York.

She said her career has been defined by advocacy for students and women. While at SCSU, she said she was instrumental in the establishment of the university’s women’s center that provided educational outreach and referrals for health, counseling and financial assistance.

“At a time when childcare did not exist on campus, Beatty played a critical role in founding the university’s first day care program that supported students, faculty and staff,” her press release states. “She also led the university’s Women’s Commission, where she advocated directly to the university’s president on student issues.”

She’s been named one of 20 Noteworthy Women by the New Haven Business Times and is a past recipient of the Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing from the Connecticut Nurses’ Association.

Beatty also serves on the Bridges Healthcare Board of Directors, and she was the chairman of the Board of Directors for the Visiting Nurse Association of South Central Connecticut.

“She lobbied at both the state and federal levels for greater support of non-profit agencies that provide services to the elderly and other vulnerable groups with a special focus on home health care and the impact of cuts to Medicaid funding,” states her press release.

Born in New York, Beatty earned masters and doctorate degrees in education from Columbia University. She also holds a master of art degree from New York University. She is married to Ed Beatty, a Milford Fire Battalion Chief: They raised their three sons in Milford.