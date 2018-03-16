Milford Mirror

Stratford man charged in residential burglaries

Baldino

Police arrested a Stratford man this week in connection with a string of residential burglaries in Milford.

On March 15, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Milford police took custody of Michael Baldino, 36, of 645 Light St., Stratford, in regards to two active warrants for his arrest.

Baldino is accused of being involved in residential burglaries in Milford on Feb. 9 and 27. The arrest warrant is based on physical evidence that was secured at the scene by members of the police department and then linked to Baldino.

Milford police will continue investigating the local burglaries and said they anticipate filing additional charges. Baldino is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny.

He was held on $50,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on March 16.

