CT Pulse: Jordan Porco Foundation’s mission, upcoming gala

By Kate Czaplinski on March 15, 2018 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network ·

CT Pulse welcomes two guests aiming to raise awareness on mental health in young adults and prevent suicide. Foundation Development Director Gillian Anderson and Student Ambassador Nicole Thompson discuss their work with the Jordan Porco Foundation and the organization’s upcoming gala.

Gillian, who lost her daughter suicide, shares more on Jordan Porco’s programs.  Nicole, a Trumbull native and freshmen at Pace University, has launched some of the foundation’s mental health programs at her school.

Watch the interview below:

Jordan’s Journey Gala is coming up April 7, 2018 at Foxwoods Casino. The event will feature performances by Broadway entertainers. Find out more here.

 

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on Connecticut news and politics.

