Carl P. Peterson Jr., 91, of Milford, passed away March 11, 2018.

He was born December 17, 1926 to the late Carl and Helfrid Peterson Sr.

Services will take place at a later date at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.

