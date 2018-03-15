Milford students join nationwide call for safe schools

High school students at Joseph A. Foran, Jonathan Law and The Academy participated in a school walkout Wednesday, joining others across the nation in student-led demands for safe schools.

Speeches and signs at the Milford schools reflected the students’ solidarity with the victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and represented a call for safety.

School officials said the students were respectful and poignant as they expressed their views.

At Foran, the event began with the ringing of the school bell 17 times in honor of the victims from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Students participating in the walkout exited the front doors and wound around the side of the building into the gymnasium, where they sat together with staff as a sign of unity,” Principal Max Berkowitz wrote in a letter to parents.

Students spoke, and then the names of the victims, along with short biographies, were read.

Berkowitz shared quotes from student speeches:

“We have a voice, we have the power to make our school and community a safer, kinder place. Let’s work together to make it happen. This is up to us.”

“I have hope our school community will grow stronger and more united from this point on: I have hope that progress will occur starting with being kind to one another; I have hope for no more school shootings.”

