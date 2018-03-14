After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits, galas and more

Keep Hope Alive, March 23, 7 p.m., Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main St., Newtown. All proceeds will go to Simply Smiles a charity for impoverished children in Oaxaca, Mexico and the Cheyenne River Reservation. Register online. Free. Info: simplysmiles.org.

Whiskey Social, March 24, 3 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. GoodWorks Entertainment presents their third lifestyle tasting event including of sampling from an internationally curated selection of 150+ types of whiskey, rye, scotch, bourbon, aged rum, and mezcal. A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish Connecticut to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. Tickets $65 – $95. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

An Evening with Fred Newman, March 31, 7 p.m., Keeler Tavern Garden House, 132 Main St., Ridgefield. Proceeds will benefit the Michael Chekov Theatre. The evening also includes hors d’oeuvres, wine, vodka bar, desserts and a silent auction. Tickets $50. Info: chekhovfestival.com.

Starry Night Gala, April 6, 6:30-11 p.m., Inn at Longshore, 260 Compo Rd., Westport from. The evening will include cocktails, live and silent auctions, dinner, music and dancing. The even will raise funds for Caroline House. Tickets $195. Info: thecarolinehouse.org.

Spring Gala, April 12, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Alec Baldwin and Kelli O’Hara will star in Love Letters for the one night fundraiser. Tickets $250. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.

Daryl’s House Club, 130 Route 22, Pawling, N.Y.; darylshouseclub.com or 845-289-0185.

Garcia’s at The Capitol Theatre, 149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester, N.Y.; thecapitoltheatre.com, 914-937-4126. Doors open 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

DINNER THEATER

* Westchester Broadway Theatre, 1 Broadway Plaza, Elmsford, N.Y.; box office, 914-592-2222 or broadwaytheatre.com: Wed., Thurs. and some Fri. matinees, lunch 11:30, show 1 p.m., Thurs., Fri., Sat. dinner 6:30, show 8, Sun. lunch noon, show 1:30, Sun. dinner 5:30, show 7; $56-$84.