Dates set for spring bulk trash pickup

The city has announced the dates for spring bulk trash pickup.

Items set out for collection are to be placed at the curb not sooner than the Saturday prior to the scheduled date of the collection and all items are to be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pickup date.

In order to qualify for this free pickup service, the homeowner must properly prepare and separate the bulky waste. Metal must be separated from burnable items. Yard waste should be placed in disposable containers or bags. Brush and wood must be cut to four-foot lengths and tied in bundles. No more than four passenger car tires may be included in the items set out for collection. Where possible, similar items should be placed together in containers, which the homeowner wishes to discard. All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, including containers.

Prohibited Materials: Certain items are prohibited from the Bulky Waste Pickup program. The following items will not be picked up, and therefore, should not be placed at the curb:

Batteries Commercial Items Logs and Stumps Concrete or cement Any item requiring more than 2 men to pick up Hazardous Waste Liquid Waste, oil based paint, motor oil Propane Tanks Grass Clippings Sheetrock and Demolition material**

**Sheetrock & Demolition MUST be brought to Waste Conversion, 211 Old Gate Lane, Milford, CT. It will no longer be accepted at the Transfer Station.

The following is the Bulk Trash Pickup Schedule to be followed:

If your garbage day is: These are your pickup days

GARBAGE DAY April/May Monday April 30 Tuesday May 7 Thursday May 14 Friday May 21

Please call the Public Works Office at 203 783-3265, THE MONDAY BEFORE YOUR PICKUP if you have White Goods, i.e. – stoves, refrigerators, dishwasher, hot water heater, etc.

CONDOMINIUMS (WHEN REGISTERED WITH CONDO ASSOCIATION) WILL BE – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2018.