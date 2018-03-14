Milford Mirror

Operation of drug factory arrest

By Milford Mirror on March 14, 2018 in News, Police & Fire ·

Pasquale Cestaro

An East Haven man was arrested this week on charges of operating a drug factory out of a business on Quarry Road in Milford.

On, March 13, at about 1 p.m., the Bridgeport Office of the Drug Enforcement Agency, with the assistance of the Milford and Stamford narcotics units, conducted a narcotics investigation targeting Pasquale Cestaro, 45, of 280 Short Beach Road, East Haven.

Agents and detectives executed a search warrant at the Bulldog Cartel Wholesalers, 333 Quarry Road, Milford.

With the assistance of the Milford Police Departments trained narcotics detection K9 “Cedar”, agents and detectives located 1.24 ounces of cocaine, 38.8 pounds of marijuana, 261 vails of liquid TCH (marijuana), a scale, packing materials, two firearms and cash from various locations inside the business.

Cestaro is charged with the following: Possession of Narcotics Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell Operation of a Drug Factory Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cestaro was released on a $50,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on April 10.

Milford K-9 Cedar with the cache of drugs and other items found in the Quarry Road business.

