Milford Mirror

MHS All Class Reunion meeting March 27

By Milford Mirror on March 13, 2018 in News ·

There will be a meeting of the Milford High School All-Class Reunion Committee on Tuesday, March 27, in Conference Room B  in the Parsons Government Complex.

All interested classmates are invited to attend and assist in the planning.

No related posts.

Previous Post Letter: Honor Milford founders by protecting historic site
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress