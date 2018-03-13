Milford Mirror

Income-eligible CT residents may apply for weatherization services

By HAN Network on March 13, 2018 in News ·

Community Renewal Team’s (CRT) weatherization services helps income-eligible residents throughout Connecticut to make their homes more energy efficient.

CRT’s certified auditors visit homes to perform a Home Energy Assessment to determine energy saving measures for installation by pre-approved contractors. Typical services include sealing air leaks and drafts, installing energy-saving light bulbs, and installing water-saving measures.

More information about how to apply for income-eligible weatherization assistance is available at crtct.org/en/need-help/energy-a-weatherization. Individuals may also call 860-560-5354 or email [email protected]

Other weatherization services are available statewide through utility-administered programs, funded in part by a charge on customer’s energy bills. Visit EnergizeCT.com or call 1-877-WISE USE.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Operation Fuel offers winter energy assistance program
  2. Operation Fuel accepting energy assistance applications
  3. UI, SCG & CNG offer guidance on energy assistance process
  4. Proposed Access Northeast pipeline would cost New England consumers $6.6 billion

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Letter: Plan to demolish Baldwin house is wrong Next Post Letter: Honor Milford founders by protecting historic site
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress