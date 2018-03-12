Milford Mirror

St. Mary’s Father Seggel Foul Shooting Contest winners

By Milford Mirror on March 12, 2018 in Sports Features, Sports Lead ·

St. Mary School has announced winners of the 26th annual Father Seggel Foul Shooting Contest.

8th grade boys winner Jack Phelan, runner up Nolan Piselli; 8th grade girls winner Lily Bryant, runner up Katie Wetmore; 7th boys winner Brian Connolly, runner up John Paul Paiva; 7th girls winner Katie Nguyen, runner up Jenny Cretella; 6th boys winner Will Swanson, runner up Tim Swanson; 6th girls winner Abby Savoie, runner up Edyn Casiano; 5th boys winner Jackson Doyle, runner up Michael Paine; 5th girls winner Faith Doyle, runner up Aubrie Nichols; 4th boys winner Cole Caramanica, runner up Josh Tandon; 4th girls winner Hayden Jacob, runner up Grace Tonelli; 3rd boys winner Dalton Valiquette, runner up Everette Alogna; and 3rd girls winner Tessa Santos, runner up Emily Vella.

This contest kicked off the St. Mary School 44th annual Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Basketball: Crush Sports Cafe wins Woznick title
  2. Knights’ Free Throw Championship ages 9-14
  3. Boys basketball: Foran clips Jonathan Law
  4. Knights of Columbus Free-Throw Contest a success

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Health department flu clinic canceled Next Post Basketball: Milford Knights three-peat as league champs
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress