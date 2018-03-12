Storm news: Alternate side of street parking, and trash pickup delay

In anticipation of the pending snow storm, the City of Milford has declared a snow emergency.

Alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at midnight tonight (Monday). Vehicles parked on city roads should be parked on the odd number side of the street March 13. This alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at 6 a.m. March 14. The ban will allow plows to keep roads passable and accessible to emergency vehicles. Off street parking should be used where possible.

Garbage/recycling pickup for Tuesday, March 13 is postponed until Wednesday, March 14. In order to give the plows the opportunity to clear city streets, residents are asked to delay placement of totes at the curb as long as practically possible prior to the 6 a.m. pick-up on Wednesday, Mayor Ben Blake said in a storm announcement.

Also, residents are reminded that they are responsible for shoveling snow and ice from their sidewalks and property.