C.E.S. handling school superintendent search

Cooperative Educational Services (C.E.S.) has been selected by the Board of Education to conduct the search for the city’s new superintendent of schools.

The new superintendent will replace Dr. Elizabeth Feser, who is expected to retire at the end of the school year.

A new superintendent is expected to be chosen in late May following a series of interviews with candidates.

On Monday, March 19, the C.E.S. executive searches team will hold focus group meetings that will identify leadership characteristics that the community wants in the next superintendent. The focus groups will be held with parents, school staff, city government, and Milford residents.

Students, administrators and school staff will take part in focus groups during the day. Focus groups for public officials, parents and Milford residents will be at Harborside Middle School during the evening.

Public officials will meet at 6 p.m., with parents and other residents meeting at 7 p.m.

School Board Chairman Susan Glennon said anyone may attend the focus groups, no RSVP is necessary. But participants should attend during the appropriate time slot.

Meetings will be March 26 if weather causes postponements.

An online survey is also now open to Milford residents and school staff, accessible to March 22 at milforded.org.

Tom Jokubaitis and Jim Ritchie will facilitate the search for C.E.S. Both have worked in Connecticut schools as superintendents, principals and consultants, according to a C.E.S. news release.

C.E.S. is a Trumbull-based organization that provides support and services to school districts and communities in Fairfield County, in addition to operating two magnet schools. Its executive search division has located candidates to fill superintendent, principal and other school administrative positions for districts and schools throughout Connecticut.

