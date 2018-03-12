Milford Mirror

Health department flu clinic canceled

By Milford Mirror on March 12, 2018

The Milford Public Health Department immunization clinic scheduled for March 13 has been canceled. The next clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 10, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Call the health department at 203-783-3285 for information.

