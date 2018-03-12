Health department flu clinic canceled

The Milford Public Health Department immunization clinic scheduled for March 13 has been canceled. The next clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 10, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Call the health department at 203-783-3285 for information.
The Milford Public Health Department immunization clinic scheduled for March 13 has been canceled. The next clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 10, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Call the health department at 203-783-3285 for information.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484