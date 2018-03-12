Obituary: Charlene S. Tamas, 73, of Milford

Charlene S. Tamas, also known to her grandchildren as “Ra-Ra,” died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on March 7th, 2018, at the age of 73.

Charlene was born on March 7th, 1945, in Yonkers, NY, to parents Herman Wanner and Bertha Topka.

She is survived by her husband Tibor Tamas; her children Paulette Young, Sheri Tamas and Lord Tamas; her son-in-law Craig Young; and her grandchildren Ryan Young, Alex Young, Sandy Britton and Kayla Britton.

Charlene attended Yonkers High School and shortly after co-founded the company Executive Realty Associates in Milford, CT, working as a licensed real estate broker. After the real estate business, she started another company called Treasures from the Terrace, where she manufactured jewelry and ceramic keepsakes. During this time she graduated from the Gemology Institute of America and the Ceramic Institute of America.

Charlene was very passionate about her work, and also enjoyed numerous hobbies, including ceramics, painting, jewelry, gardening and baking. More than anything else, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 17th, 2018 at 11 A.M., at the First United Church of Christ, 34 West Main Street, Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association.