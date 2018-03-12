Milford Mirror

Wrestling: Michael Ross an NCAA All American

By Milford Mirror on March 12, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Michael Ross out of Foran High earned All-American status at the NCAA Division III wrestling championships in Cleveland, Ohio over the weekend.

A freshman at Wartburg College, which won its third consecutive National title and 14th overall, Ross placed eighth at 165 pounds to finish 25-3 on the season.

Ross opened by winning an 11-1 major decision over senior Blake Dixon from John Carroll.

Ithaca College senior Nick Velez defeated Ross via a 13-3 major decision in the next round.

Ross advanced with a 10-2 major decision over Fitch of Groton product Adrian Gonzalez from Johnson & Wales University.

Jeff Hojnacki, a senior from Messiah College, defeated Ross 7-1, before junior Ben Hewson from Cornell College won by medical forfeit.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Class M wrestling: Foran’s Michael Ross wins title
  2. Michael Ross unbeaten for top-ranked Wartburg
  3. Wrestling: Michael Ross, Wartburg College win regionals
  4. Wrestling: Michael Ross takes third in New England

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post James Maroney announces candidacy for 14th Senate district Next Post Erin Donegan advances to New England Regional
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress