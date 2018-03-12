Wrestling: Michael Ross an NCAA All American

Michael Ross out of Foran High earned All-American status at the NCAA Division III wrestling championships in Cleveland, Ohio over the weekend.

A freshman at Wartburg College, which won its third consecutive National title and 14th overall, Ross placed eighth at 165 pounds to finish 25-3 on the season.

Ross opened by winning an 11-1 major decision over senior Blake Dixon from John Carroll.

Ithaca College senior Nick Velez defeated Ross via a 13-3 major decision in the next round.

Ross advanced with a 10-2 major decision over Fitch of Groton product Adrian Gonzalez from Johnson & Wales University.

Jeff Hojnacki, a senior from Messiah College, defeated Ross 7-1, before junior Ben Hewson from Cornell College won by medical forfeit.