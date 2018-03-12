James Maroney announces candidacy for 14th Senate district

Following last week’s news that State Sen. Gayle Slossberg will not run for reelection, former State Rep. James Maroney announced his candidacy for Connecticut’s 14th Senate District on Monday.

“The voters of Milford, Orange, West Haven and Woodbridge have come to expect a senator who will support the middle class, protect the environment, and fight for effective education,” Maroney said in his announcement.

“Connecticut faces serious challenges,” Maroney said in a prepared statement. “Too many students are leaving our state after graduation from college. Our budget situation needs to be addressed in a responsible way that funds our infrastructure and preserves the safety net. And we must enact policies that will boost wages and support economic growth.”

“As a former state representative and a small business owner, I have the right combination of experience to tackle these issues.”

Slossberg has represented the 14th Senate District since 2005 and recently announced that she will not seek reelection in 2018. “I want to thank Senator Slossberg for being such a fantastic advocate for our community and for her years of service. She has accomplished some amazing things for the State of Connecticut and she’s leaving some big shoes to fill,” Maroney said.

Rich Smith, Milford Democratic Town Committee Chairman, explained why Maroney was such a good fit for the State Senate. “Ever since I’ve known James, he’s been drawn to public service. As a private citizen, James led the project to revitalize Founders Walk in Milford. As a state representative, he worked tirelessly alongside Senator Slossberg to represent the constituents of the 119th Assembly District, including the towns of Milford, Orange and West Haven. His dedication to our community is second to none and I can’t think of a better successor to Senator Slossberg,” said Smith.

Maroney will immediately begin walking door-to-door to meet with the residents of Milford, Orange, West Haven and Woodbridge. “The only way to truly understand the issues in our community is to meet with residents. At a time when politics is so divisive and ugly, we need to remember what we’re working for – building a better state for our children and grandchildren. Over the next few months I look forward to having productive conversations with residents on how to do just that,” Maroney said.

Maroney, a lifelong Milford resident, represented the 119th Assembly District from 2013-2015, served as Majority Leader for the Milford Board of Education, and has served on the boards of several community organizations in the Southwestern Connecticut area. Maroney currently lives in Milford with his wife, Jen, and son, Jay. The Jonathan Law and Yale University graduate is an educational consultant and owner of First Choice College Placement in Milford.