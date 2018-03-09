March comedy night raises funds for Devon Rotary

New York City professional comedian Dave Reilly will be the featured talent at The Devon Rotary Club’s 2018 Comedy Night, scheduled for Friday, March 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Costa Azzurra Restaurant, 72 Broadway. Opening for Reilly will be well-known WPLR Chaz and AJ co-host, A.J. Man.

Tickets are $55 per person and include a full buffet dinner, an open bar and the show. Tickets are available at the Rotary Facebook site: facebook.com/devonrotary or by contacting any Devon Rotarian.

In addition to the dinner and show, there will also be a raffle and silent auction. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for deserving Milford high school seniors.

According to Devon Rotarian Jeff Solomon, “Dave Reilly is a true comedian whose material is a mix of off-the-cuff improv and real life situational material that everyone can relate to.”

Reilly takes his audiences and makes them part of his three-hour show, Solomon said.

“His goal is to be a bit spicy, but never offensive or crude,” Solomon said.

Reilly has been performing comedy for more than 20 years. He owned and operated two successful comedy clubs in New England.

A.J. Man has been co-host of the Chaz and AJ show in Connecticut and elsewhere for more than 20 years. He is a Long Island native who came to Connecticut 15 years ago.

In addition to co-hosting the show and doing stand-up comedy, he is also an actor who has been seen in a few indie films. A car and motorcycle enthusiast, he can be found either at his Blood Sweat & Gears car club cruise nights, at other car shows or hosting the annual AJ’s Car Show.