Local business briefs

Dinner with Doctor

On Thursday, March 22, Milford Hospital will host the next in its series of Dinner with the Doctor programs.

The session, titled “Colorectal Cancer: Preventable, Treatable, Beatable!” will be led by Milford Hospital General Surgeon, Dr. Marko Lujic. Dr. Lujic will discuss the latest information on screening tests, diagnosis and treatment options for colorectal cancer. The session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Milford Hospital Auditoriums, 300 Seaside Ave.

A light, healthy meal will be served. Registration is required and seating is limited. Call the Milford Hospital Community Education Department 203-876-4004 to reserve a seat.

Make a sign

Wood + Grit at 148 Research Drive is now offering classes that let customers create their own custom sign. Classes are held Wednesdays through Saturdays 6:30-9:30 p.m. There are 20 spots available for each class. People are welcome to bring their favorite cocktails, drinks and snacks. For information go to woodandgrit.com.

Growing your business

A Milford resident, in conjunction with the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, will hold a free lunch-and-learn in East Hartford on April 4 to help Connecticut businesses win more sales faster.

Michael Cappello, founder of Capri Business Development, will speak to Connecticut businesses on Compressing the Industrial Sales Cycle. His company works with several regional businesses in manufacturing, distribution, consulting, and contracting.

Topics will include developing the right prospect list, simplifying your value proposition, and developing and managing a sales pipeline.

The event is free to all Connecticut businesses, but is specifically geared toward individuals at manufacturing companies who are responsible for increasing revenue by driving new customer acquisition.

Interested parties may register through the CCAT website at eiseverywhere.com/industsales.

Seating is limited.