Carriage house apartment approved

With a lease in hand, a contractor received unanimous Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Board special permit and site plan approval on Feb. 20 to allow an apartment in a rear carriage house at 87 Golden Hill Street.

The board approved the site plan and granted a special permit at its Dec. 5 meeting to allow the use of the 3,685-square-foot house constructed in 1880 as a three-family building. According to attorney Kevin Curseaden, the P&Z previously approved three units for the main house, but that approval had expired.

The board did not approve the carriage house at its Dec. 5 meeting because the structure extends 10 to 11 feet over the property line onto the state right-of-way for the Metro-North railroad.

At the Feb. 20 meeting, Curseaden said the state Department of Transportation (DOT) granted Jimmy Zeko of Bella Properties LLC a one-year lease that is renewable annually to allow use of the DOT property. Curseaden said Wayne Tire rented land from the DOT for years on that basis.

“This is as good as you can get at this point with an agreement from the state,” said Curseaden. “It took us a long time to get the state to agree to this license agreement. … We are working on getting a permanent approval.”

Curseaden commended Zeko for preserving the historic carriage house rather than simply tearing it down. He said Zeko also considered making the entire parcel an affordable housing project, but chose not to do that.

According to city records, Bella Properties LLC bought the 0.22-acre property in the Milford Center Design District (MCDD) on Feb. 2, 2017, for $165,000.