Leprechaun Leap is coming up: March 17

(2018) The Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut’s annual Leprechaun Leap will take place at Walnut Beach on Saturday, March 17, at 1 p.m.

“Leapers” from around the city will collect donations from family members, co-workers and friends, and run, jump or dive into the icy-cold waters to raise money for the literacy center. Spectators are welcome.

Trophies will be awarded in several categories, including individual and group awards, and an awards ceremony will take place at Bridge House Restaurant, Devon, after the event.

Read more online at lvsct.org, pick up a registration form at the Literacy Center office at 16 Dixon Street, or call 203-878-4800.