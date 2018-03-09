Obituary: William Karl Kaiser, 87, of Milford

William Karl Kaiser, 87, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at his home at Carriage Green. He was born on Oct. 12, 1930 in New Haven to the late Luise Schauble Kaiser and Oskar Zeno Kaiser.

After serving in Korea as a communications specialist with the Air Force, he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Quinnipiac College. He was voted ‘best looking’ of his college class. Bill worked most of his career as a systems analyst at Sikorsky Aircraft.

He enjoyed watching the Mets, walking at Silver Sands State Park, going out to lunch, and in his later years backyard cookouts and Chinese food parties with his grandson and friends. He also enjoyed giving to others and holding doors for people: He was a gentleman. He was ever ready with a quip about regrowing the hair that left him virtually bald by the time he was 30.

He loved his family, the caregivers at Carriage Green, and his cat, George. He was also a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Trumbull and was very fond of the members there.

Bill lived by several rules: Always treat others as you want to be treated, never quit a job until you have another one, and always get it in writing. He raised his daughters to be strong and independent, and while he never explained the game of football to them, he taught them to throw a perfect spiral.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Barbara Jeanne Kaiser, and is survived by his daughters Susan Kaiser Rice and her husband Jon of Bridgeport, Jill Dion of Milford, brother Fred Kaiser of West Haven, grandchildren Emily and Jason Kim, Stephen and Heidi Schulte, and Katie and Larry Doran, Morgan, Andrew and Rachel Dion, and great-grandsons Christopher Barrett, Zachary Doran, Bennett Schulte and Nathan Barnum, plus cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, March 11, 2018 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Cody White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, Ct. A funeral service will take place at 4:30 p.m., followed by full military honors at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Church of Christ in Trumbull, 2 Drew Cir, Trumbull, CT 06611.