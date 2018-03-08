Heavy snow brings trees and wires down in Milford

The tail end of Wednesday’s nor’easter left Milford covered in several inches of very wet and heavy snow.

While many city roads looked largely plowed by early Thursday morning, Milford public school students don’t have school Thursday because it was a scheduled day off for them. Thursday (today) is a scheduled professional development day for staff, and due to the storm staff had a delayed start to their day — 10 a.m. — so the school parking lots and sidewalks could be plowed.

The storm did close city schools on Wednesday, and all city buildings closed and canceled activities Wednesday night.

Mayor Ben Blake said in a citywide announcement Wednesday that all buildings were scheduled to open Thursday as usual.

Trees and branches were down across the city, due to the weight of the snow.

Police reported on their Twitter page Wednesday night: “… several trees and wires down due to the heavy wet snow. Some streets affected are Cedarhurst, Dale, Lennox, Tower, Woodruff and Clark.”

Most of these streets were impassible Wednesday night, police said.

Alternate side of the street parking is in effect Thursday. Vehicles parked on city streets should be moved to the even number side of the street. The alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at noon on Friday, March 9.