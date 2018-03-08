Milford Mirror

Heavy snow brings trees and wires down in Milford

By Jill Dion on March 8, 2018 in News ·

This tree was down on a side street off of the Boston Post Road Thursday morning.

The tail end of Wednesday’s nor’easter left Milford covered in several inches of very wet and heavy snow.

While many city roads looked largely plowed by early Thursday morning, Milford public school students don’t have school Thursday because it was a scheduled day off for them. Thursday (today) is a scheduled professional development day for staff, and due to the storm staff had a delayed start to their day — 10 a.m. — so the school parking lots and sidewalks could be plowed.

The storm did close city schools on Wednesday, and all city buildings closed and canceled activities Wednesday night.

Mayor Ben Blake said in a citywide announcement Wednesday that all buildings were scheduled to open Thursday as usual.

Trees and branches were down across the city, due to the weight of the snow.

Police reported on their Twitter page Wednesday night: “… several trees and wires down due to the heavy wet snow. Some streets affected are Cedarhurst, Dale, Lennox, Tower, Woodruff and Clark.”

Most of these streets were impassible Wednesday night, police said.

Alternate side of the street parking is in effect Thursday. Vehicles parked on city streets should be moved to the even number side of the street. The alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at noon on Friday, March 9.

Downtown roads were cleared for early morning commuters Thursday.

Branches were down along Lafayette Street in downtown Thursday morning.

More signs of the storm on Robert Treat Parkway Thursday morning.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Metro-North suspends service until further notice Wednesday night due to weather Next Post Storm may delay delivery: Free access to e-edition
About author
Jill Dion

Jill Dion


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress