All Milford city buildings closed Wednesday night

Due to the snow and icy conditions, all Milford recreation activities have been canceled and all city buildings, including the library, are closed to the public as of 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 7. All buildings are expected to reopen to the public Thursday, March 8 as regularly scheduled.

An alternate side of the street parking ban is in effect. Vehicles parked on city roads should be parked on the odd number side of the street today. On Thursday, March 8, vehicles should be moved to the even number side of the street. The alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at noon on Friday, March 9.