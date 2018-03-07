Law drama will present Shrek the Musical in April

Jonathan Law High School, 20 Lansdale Ave., will be performing Shrek the Musical as their spring production this year. Performances are Friday, April 6, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 7, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $7 for senior citizens, children and students with a valid ID. During the Saturday matinee at 2 p.m., senior citizens are admitted for free.

Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

The cast includes Justin Amaro as Shrek, Emma Hudd as Princess Fiona, Cameron Assmusen as Donkey, and Carlos Acosta as Lord Farquaad. For more information, please contact the director, Christina Kalafut at [email protected]