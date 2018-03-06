Milford Mirror

Milford schools closed Wednesday due to storm

By Jill Dion on March 6, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

All Milford Public and Parochial Schools, including Platt Tech and Adult Education, have canceled classes for Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

