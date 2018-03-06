Milford Mirror

Metro-North to operate reduced schedule Wednesday

By Susan Shultz on March 6, 2018 in Lead News, News, Transportation ·

Metro-North will operate a reduced weekday schedule with some combined/cancelled trains during the morning and evening peaks.

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snow is expected with possible accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. Some areas in Fairfield County could see up to 14 inches.

Hourly service will commence after 8 p.m.to ensure customer safety during the storm. Customers should anticipate delays due to the effects of the winter storm throughout the service territory. Metro-North asks customers to only travel only if necessary.

Metro-North suggests caution getting to/from stations and on stairways & platforms, and listen for announcements.

