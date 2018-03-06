Milford Mirror

Milford declares snow emergency

Alternate side of street parking will be in effect

By Milford Mirror on March 6, 2018

In anticipation of the pending snow storm, the City of Milford has declared a snow emergency.

Alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at 6 a.m., Wednesday, March 7.

Vehicles parked on city roads should be parked on the odd number side of the street tomorrow morning, March 7. On Thursday, March 8, vehicles should be moved to the even number side of the street. The alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at noon March 9.

Off street parking should be used where possible.

Also, residents are reminded that they are responsible for shoveling snow and ice from their sidewalks and property.

