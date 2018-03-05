Library teams up with gardeners for lecture series

The Friends of Milford Library and the Milford Recreation Department’s Benson-Crump Memorial Community Gardens Program will co-sponsor three spring gardening lectures at the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave.

All lectures are free, open to the public, and held in the first floor library Program Room. All three lectures will begin at 6:30 p.m. Coffee, tea, and light pastries will be served.

A special book prize will be given to one attendee during each lecture. For more information, contact Nancy at 203-783-3307 or Linda at 203-783-3280, extension 8.

Wednesday, March 21: Garden planning for a bountiful three-season garden, presented by Rachel Ziesk, certified advanced master gardener and lecturer.

By learning what to plant early, mid-season and late season, gardeners can maximize the output and minimize the headache of what to plant next. Two garden planners will be given out to all participants for use and help in their home garden.

Thursday, April 26: Easy trellising for a lavish vegetable and flower vertical garden, presented by Advanced Community Gardeners Samantha Bergan, Jennifer Shoop and Kylie Guest. Learn how to create attractive and easy trellising that vine vegetables like squashes, pumpkins, and watermelon will love to grow on. Great for flowers and beans too.

Wednesday, May 9: Preserving your garden harvest – all year long, presented by Rachel Ziesk. This lecture will focus on different ways to preserve, such as canning, pickling, dehydrating, air drying, freezing and fermenting. From spring peas, to summer zucchini and kale and fall tomatoes and herbs, gardeners can enjoy the fresh flavors from their garden all year long.