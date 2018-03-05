Lectures, music and more offered at Milford Library

The following programs will be presented at the Milford Public Library.

Consumer Reports Online: Milford Public Library offers access to many electronic databases, including Consumer Reports. Most can be accessed from within the library or remotely for users with valid library cards. Come down to the library on Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m. for an informative overview of how to get started using Consumer Reports database online.

Onigiri Anime Club: Milford Library is hosting an anime club for high school students that meets on the third Thursday each month. The Young Adult Librarian will show various anime, and offer an opportunity for fans to discuss manga while having snacks. The club is for students in grades 9 through 12. Call the Reference Desk at 203-783-3292 to sign up for Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

Irish Music: Join Reelin’ Away for an afternoon of traditional Celtic reels, jigs, airs and songs, March 11 at 2 p.m. Reelin’ Away’s repertoire is an eclectic mix that draws from a combination of instrumental and vocal traditions, including lively Irish jigs and reels, O’Carolan melodies, barn dances, ballads with tight harmonies and a fresh take on old favorites. Learn a bit about the instruments on which this traditional music is played, including fiddle, viola, Irish flutes, whistles, banjo and bodhran. This performance is free and open to the public, sponsored by the Friends of Milford Library.

Ireland in Dramatic Tone: Milford Photo’s Jesse Thompson spent three days with friends photographing in Ireland. He will host a presentation of photographic effects for landscape at the library on March 14 at 7 p.m. Free to the public.

Irish Step Dancing: Saturday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m. The teachers and dancers from the Brennan-Lucey Irish Dance Academy will discuss the dresses, history and show some dance steps

A Movie Matinee: Milford Public Library will host a movie matinee called “His Neighbor Phil” on March 21 at 2 p.m. Synergy HomeCare will present the movie. This moving film shows the need for family and friends to rally together to help each other deal with Alzheimer’s disease, and motivates researchers to continue to develop promising treatments and methods of prevention. The film emphasizes the necessity to support research at centers.

Mango Languages online: Milford Public Library offers access to many electronic databases, including Mango Languages. Come to the library on Thursday, March 22, at 7 p.m. for an informative overview of how to get started using Mango Languages.

Home Buying Made Simple: Milford Public Library will host a home buying seminar on Saturday, March 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Experts in the real estate field will cover the following topics: Purchase process from start to finish; ways to protect yourself throughout the process; current loan programs and rates; suggestions to help strengthen your credit; pitfalls to avoid during the process; and how to buy after a short sale or foreclosure. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

OverDrive eBooks & Libby for Android OS: Milford Public Library offers access to thousands of eBook titles for residents with library cards through OverDrive. There are never any late fees, and using the service through the Libby app couldn’t be any easier. On Saturday, March 31, at 2:30 p.m. there will be an informative overview of how to get started using eBooks on your Android device.