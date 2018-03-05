Assistant supt. of schools to take post in Colchester

Jeff Burt, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the Milford Public Schools, will leave by July 1 to become superintendent of the Colchester Public Schools.

Burt was named Milford’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in 2015. He replaced Michael Cummings, who left for an administrative position with the Fairfield Public Schools.

School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser is also leaving. She is retiring July 31, and therefore there are openings in two of the top three positions in the Milford Public School system.

In an email to school employees, Burt said he and Dr. Feser are working together to ensure a smooth transition for both positions.

The Milford Board of Education has started the search process for Dr. Feser’s position, but has not announced yet its plan for replacing Burt.