Obituary: James Brolet, 74, of Milford

James Brolet, age 74, of Milford, beloved husband of 48 years to Susan (Kelly) Brolet, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018 in Saint Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport.

Mr. Brolet was born in Bridgeport, October 22, 1943, son of the late Emil and Catherine (Constantine) Brolet and had been a longtime Milford resident.

James was raised in Trumbull and was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired after 39 years as a construction supervisor for SNET/ATT.

He enjoyed fishing, grilling, cruises, and boating, especially time spent with family and friends on Long Island Sound.

Survivors in addition to his wife include his devoted daughter, Catherine “Katie” Brolet; a sister Catherine Gonzalez and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial, on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. by meeting directly in Saint Ann’s Church, 501 Naugatuck Ave, Milford. Interment with full military honors will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Milford. Friends may visit with his family Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

