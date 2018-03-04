Gymnastics: Brianna Laggis stars at State Open

Foran High’s Brianna Laggis placed third in the all around at the State Open Gymnastics Championships in Southbury on Saturday.
Laggis (36.175) was fourth on balance beam (9.0), fourth in floor exercise (9.4) and fifth on uneven bars (8.925).
