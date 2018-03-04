Milford Mirror

Gymnastics: Brianna Laggis stars at State Open

By Milford Mirror on March 4, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High’s Brianna Laggis placed third in the all around at the State Open Gymnastics Championships in Southbury on Saturday.

Laggis (36.175) was fourth on balance beam (9.0), fourth in floor exercise (9.4) and fifth on uneven bars (8.925).

