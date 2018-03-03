Girls basketball: Law defeats Branford to gain quarterfinals

Junior guard Samara Thacker scored 11 of her team-high 16 points, including 5-of-6 from the free-throw line, in the fourth quarter and the Jonathan Law girls basketball team overcame an early game 18-point deficit to defeat Branford, 55-52, in a CIAC Class L second-round game on Saturday night in Milford.

Thacker gave Law its second and final lead, 53-51, on a lay-up with one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, then made one of two free-throw attempts with 10.1 seconds left to boost Law’s lead to 54-52.

Fallon Andriolas added hit on one of two from the foul line with 5.3 seconds left to make it a three-point game, 55-52.

Branford’s Emma Pierson got off a three-point shot at the buzzer from the right side which came up short.

Law, the No. 12 seed, 16-6, now moves on to the quarterfinal round next Thursday, where the Lady Lawmen will meet the winner of Monday nights’ game between the No. 4 seed Daniel Hand of Madison (18-3) and Bassick of Bridgeport (14-6), the No. 13 seed.

Andriolas backed up Thacker with 14 points while Cali Jolley had eight.

Branford (8-14), which upset No. 5 seed Naugatuck, 41-24, in the opening round was led by junior Sophia Araneo’s 22 points while Pierson added 12.

“We just got off to a bad start and it certainly didn’t look good for us early,” said Law coach Dan Young. “But our kids started playing much better defense and we showed grit in coming back the way we did. I’m stunned right now. In the six years that I’ve coached here, I’ve never had a bigger win.”

Branford

Emma Pierson 4 2-2 12, Victoria Raffone 2 1-2 5, Issy Mannle 0 0-1 0, Sophia Araneo 5 8-10 22, Marissa Minore1 0-0 2, Karly King 5 0-0 11

Totals: 17 11-15 52

Law

Cali Jolley 4 0-2 8, Samara Thacker 5 6-7 16, Pam Ellison 2 2-5 6, Fallon Andriolas 6 1-2 14, Colleen Goodwin 3 0-0 6, Erica Boehm 0 0-0 0, Olivia Kowalski 0 0-0 0, Maddie Lula 0 0-0 0 Eryn Mower 0 0-0 0 Sarah Paulus 0 0-0 0, Katie Konaresky 0 0-0 0

Totals: 22 10-17 55

Branford 22 5 13 12 52

Law 8 15 12 20 55

3-point goals: Branford (Pierson 2, Araneo 4, King 1); Law (Andriolas 1)