Boynton raises campaign funds to challenge Ferraro in 117th

Local 117th District state representative Democratic candidate Cindy Wolfe Boynton said she has surpassed the fund-raising goals needed to pre-qualify for Connecticut’s Citizens Election Program (CEP) just a few weeks after announcing her candidacy.

“The support I’ve received has been overwhelming. I am humbled and beyond excited,” said Boynton, a Milford resident. “I believe I earned the funds so quickly because people know me and my work, and because my community believes in my commitment to them.”

Boynton will challenge incumbent Republican Charles Ferraro for the seat.

To pre-qualify for the Citizens Election Program, Boynton needed to collect at least $5,500, and 165 contributions from residents of the 117th District, which includes Milford, Orange and West Haven.

This week, she exceeded those amounts.

“Every day, it becomes more and more clear that Connecticut needs new leadership, new ideas and a new direction,” Boynton said in a press release. “We also need legislators able to work across party lines, so that people — and not politics — come first. That’s the kind of legislator I will be: one who brings people together, truly listens to her constituents and works hard to create a better quality of life for those who live in the 117th District and throughout Connecticut.”

A writer, college professor, local volunteer and activist, Boynton’s professional background includes more than 11 years as a reporter and editor for the Milford Citizen and Elm City Newspapers; 15 years as a regular correspondent for The New York Times; and nine years as editor of Better Health magazine.

She’s also the author of two local history books, “Remarkable Women of Hartford” and “Connecticut’s Witch Trials: The First Panic in the New World,” as well as two plays that made their debuts on New York City’s 42nd Street. Boynton also is the owner/operator of a small business, Spirits of Milford Ghost Walks, and an adjunct college English and Communications professor at the Yale School of Medicine, University of New Haven, Quinnipiac University, Housatonic Community College, and the Paier College of Art.

“Opportunity is what Connecticut’s state and community colleges are supposed to be about,” Boynton said. “What I see, however, are students struggling with higher tuition rates, decreased financial aid, fewer class choices, and a noticeable decrease in the academic support services that without, many students have no chance of succeeding.

“The result of affordable and equal access to higher education will be good-paying jobs for the graduates and much-needed skilled employees for Connecticut businesses and industries, especially fast-growing ones like advanced manufacturing,” she added.

Creating new state revenue streams and an economy that works for everyone are also among her priorities. “We need legislators in Hartford who, instead of patching holes, are looking for long-term, lasting, responsible solutions for the economy and the many other complex issues our state and residents are grappling with,” Boynton said. “I want to create a Connecticut that better cares for, and respects, our elderly; that provides a limitless future for every child; and that provides more opportunities, and a better quality of life, for everyone.”

President of the Connecticut chapter of the National Organization for Women, Boynton said she also is committed to justice, respect and equality.

“I believe in the equal treatment of every person, regardless of gender, race or religion. The ‘justice for all’ we commit to in the Pledge of Allegiance is more than just words,” Boynton said. “Without equality, there is no justice.”