March events at Senior Center

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER HEALTH FAIR

Health Screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, Diabetes Exhibition, memory exercises, sleep improvement, nutrition, chair exercises and a free raffle will take place at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, March 7 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 203 877-5131 for details.

FINAL EXPENSE PLANNING

The opportunity to learn how to put your final affairs in order takes place during a program at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. Topics will include funeral costs, government allowances, The FTC Funeral Rule, importance of wills and trusts and memorial instructions. 203 877-5131

ST. PATRICK’S CELTIC CHOCOLATE PROGRAM

You can discover the history of chocolate in Ireland at a St. Patrick’s Celtic Chocolate Program, Monday, March 19th at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive at 1:00 p.m. The program will also include Irish chocolate pioneers, Irish Lore, famous Irish foods and Irish poetry. Samplings of Irish tea, Irish Bread and beautiful Celtic chocolates will be enjoyed. Call 203 877-5131 for reservations at the Center’s front office by Friday, March 16th. 2-3 877-5131

AARP SAFE DRIVER CLASS

Wednesday, March 21st, the AARP Safe Driver Course will take place at the Milford Senior Center , 9 Jepson Drive, 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Call Ed Berry at 203 549-9629 to register.

MOVIE MATINEE

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, will host the movie, Las Vegas, Friday, March 23rd at 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131

SUPER BINGO

Super Bingo at the Milford Senior Center, Monday, March 26th 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with an hour for lunch, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131.

GETTING STRONGER AS YOU AGE

People are now staying active to a greater age than in the past. The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, is hosting a program that will offer a discussion on how to stay active to a greater age than in the past. You can visit the Center, Tuesday, March 27th, 1:00 p.m. to learn how regular exercise can increase your agility and assist you in living to your full potential. Presented by Physical Therapists Jessica Rice and Mary Helganes of Yale New Haven Rehabilitation and Wellness Center at Milford Hospital. 203 877-5131 for additional information.

AGING IN PLACE

The Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive is offering a discussion on how to have therapy in the comfort of your home following knee and hip replacements during a program hosted by the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, March 28 at 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131.

NATIONAL READ ACROSS AMERICA DAY

Volunteers are being sought to read to children as an honorary reader at John F. Kennedy Elementary School, Thursday, March 29th for 30 minutes. To be assigned your time slot and for more information, contact the Library Media at 203-446-6096 or email [email protected]